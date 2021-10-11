In a new partnership with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Google will unveil a new Latino-owned attribute in Search, Maps, and Shopping. This will help identify them to customers that want to patronize businesses owned by Latinos.
Latino Business Owners Can Now Mark Their Google Profiles in New PartnershipPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on October 11, 2021 6:47 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments