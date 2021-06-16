The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided many small businesses with much-needed funds during the pandemic, but the program has now come to an end. And this is going to force business owners to go back to funding sources they were using before the PPP. In this week’s roundup, the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index for May has revealed approval rates are on the upswing, albeit slightly.
PPP Closes and Small Business Loan Approval Rates Increase
From https://smallbiztrends.com
June 16, 2021
