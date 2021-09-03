Poultry is scarce and that has restaurants fighting back against a chicken shortage this year.
Record breaking winter storms in the south central US are behind the issue. Higher pandemic demand has also dented supply for favorites like chicken wings.
Small Business Trends reached out to restaurant owners to find out how they’re coping with the chicken shortage.
At least one is taking a familiar path small businesses turn to when supply levels dip.
