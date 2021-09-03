17
Vote
0 Comment

Restaurants Still Battling a Chicken Shortage in 2021

Restaurants Still Battling a Chicken Shortage in 2021 - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on September 3, 2021 8:27 am
Poultry is scarce and that has restaurants fighting back against a chicken shortage this year.
Record breaking winter storms in the south central US are behind the issue. Higher pandemic demand has also dented supply for favorites like chicken wings.
Small Business Trends reached out to restaurant owners to find out how they’re coping with the chicken shortage.
At least one is taking a familiar path small businesses turn to when supply levels dip.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company