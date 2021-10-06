The 2021 Salesforce San Francisco Small Business Grant program is designed to support small businesses in the area which continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is focused on assisting small businesses with virtual work and events.
Despite the economy starting to reopen following months of disruption, many small businesses are still struggling in the San Francisco region.
Salesforce Launches $1 Million Grant Program for San Francisco Small Businesses - Small Business TrendsPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on October 6, 2021 9:53 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments