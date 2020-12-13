16
Vote
0 Comment

Shopify Data - Customers Want Free and Fast Shipping (Returns, Too!)

Shopify Data - Customers Want Free and Fast Shipping (Returns, Too!) - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on December 13, 2020 12:37 pm
E-commerce customers want free and fast shipping according to The Future of Commerce 2021 report by Shopify. The report by the e-commerce platform highlights trends in shifts in consumer behavior regarding e-commerce.
According to the report, consumers are looking for more interactions rather than mere transactions. More and more e-commerce customers are looking for speed, access to capital, faster ways to pay with digital wallets, and more flexible payments like installments.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company