In the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q2, only 18% of small business owners reported conditions as “Good.” Fast forward to Q3 and it has doubled to 36%. And when it comes to small business confidence, it is up from 49 to 53 for Q3.

Even though 53 is the second-lowest score ever for the index, it is more optimistic than the previous quarter. And business owners feel they have overcome a formidable challenge and are living to tell about it.

