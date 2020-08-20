18
Vote
0 Comment
In the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q2, only 18% of small business owners reported conditions as “Good.” Fast forward to Q3 and it has doubled to 36%. And when it comes to small business confidence, it is up from 49 to 53 for Q3.
Even though 53 is the second-lowest score ever for the index, it is more optimistic than the previous quarter. And business owners feel they have overcome a formidable challenge and are living to tell about it.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company