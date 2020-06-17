Small Business Expo 2020 in Boston is a free one-day event designed to bring business together.



The business-to-business networking and educational event is a trade show and conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers as well as those working for a small business or interested in starting a small business.



Once there you will have the opportunity to attend more than 25 business workshops and seminars to help grow your business.



Additionally, there will be speed-networking sessions to build your network, learn about new products and services from exhibitors, and establish new and valuable contacts.



The Small Business Expo 2020 will take place in Boston on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 PM.

