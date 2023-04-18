NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index witnessed a decline of 0.8 points in March, resulting in a 90.1 score, remaining below the 49-year average of 98 for the 15th consecutive month.
Inflation emerged as the primary concern for 24% of small business owners, marking a four-point drop from the previous month.
The outlook for improved business conditions in the next six months stayed at a net negative of 47%.
Small Business Optimism Experiences Slight Decline in MarchPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on April 18, 2023 5:47 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments