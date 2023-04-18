NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index witnessed a decline of 0.8 points in March, resulting in a 90.1 score, remaining below the 49-year average of 98 for the 15th consecutive month.

Inflation emerged as the primary concern for 24% of small business owners, marking a four-point drop from the previous month.

The outlook for improved business conditions in the next six months stayed at a net negative of 47%.

