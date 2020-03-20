If you believe that your small business is underperforming your peers, then chances are you actually are doing great.

According to new data released by Kabbage, Inc., the vast majority of small businesses have healthy revenue performance. In fact, 74% of small businesses met or exceeded the overall index revenue growth of small businesses over three months period. However, 60% of small businesses ranked their revenue growth below the 50th percentile of similarly sized small businesses.



Kabbage data indicate that small businesses are growing, though they may show a lack of confidence sometimes. So, my friend, you might just need appropriate resources to better analyze and compare your cash-flow performance against your peers.

