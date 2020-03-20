16
Vote
0 Comment

Small Business Owners Lack Confidence But Not Revenue

Small Business Owners Lack Confidence But Not Revenue - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on March 20, 2020 1:09 pm
If you believe that your small business is underperforming your peers, then chances are you actually are doing great.
According to new data released by Kabbage, Inc., the vast majority of small businesses have healthy revenue performance. In fact, 74% of small businesses met or exceeded the overall index revenue growth of small businesses over three months period. However, 60% of small businesses ranked their revenue growth below the 50th percentile of similarly sized small businesses.

Kabbage data indicate that small businesses are growing, though they may show a lack of confidence sometimes. So, my friend, you might just need appropriate resources to better analyze and compare your cash-flow performance against your peers.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company