Small Businesses Add 77,000 More Jobs in April

From https://smallbiztrends.com 10 days ago
The GDP for the first quarter of 2019 was impressive, delivering an annualized rate growth of 3.2%. To go along with that great number, in April the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs. This has driven the unemployment rate down to 3.6%, the lowest in 50 years (December, 1969).
For its part, the small business segment added 77,000 jobs this month. This is up by a considerable margin from the 6,000 jobs created in March.




