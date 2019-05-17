The GDP for the first quarter of 2019 was impressive, delivering an annualized rate growth of 3.2%. To go along with that great number, in April the U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs. This has driven the unemployment rate down to 3.6%, the lowest in 50 years (December, 1969).

For its part, the small business segment added 77,000 jobs this month. This is up by a considerable margin from the 6,000 jobs created in March.



