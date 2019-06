This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Texas Governor Greg Abbot signed the “Lemonade stand law” on June 10, 2019, to prevent police or code enforcement officers from shutting down lemonade stands run by kids. The governor called it a “common sense law” on his Twitter feed.

