It is not surprising texting to local businesses has shot up during the pandemic. What is surprising is by how much, a whopping 450% overall increase in customer calls, texts, and Facebook Messages per month. This according to a new study from Numa.



This study shows one of the many ways the pandemic is affecting small businesses across the country and indeed around the world. The data for the study is in a new infographic by Numa titled, “COVID-19 Changes How Customers Shop at Main Street Businesses.” And it goes on to show the importance and need for having conversational commerce. This is because customers are now calling and texting before they access services from a business. And this shift is taking place because of the pandemic.

