17
Vote
1 Comment

The first unintended consequences of GDPR

The first unintended consequences of GDPR - https://www.hpe.com Avatar Posted by estherschindler under News
From https://www.hpe.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on March 1, 2019 10:35 pm
While the idea behind GDPR is clear, the results of adhering to the new privacy policies are not. Venture capital funding, ad technology, digital marketing, and compliance software and services businesses are experiencing the first wave of changes.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

My opinion is that you don't reinforce good behavior regarding online privacy, through regulation from the European Union. The next big battle will be the so called link tax proposal...
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop