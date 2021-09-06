It is easy to guess the most popular online marketplace as they have made a few headlines here and there, but the second most popular might not be so obvious. The answer is surprising because it is an ecommerce site that focuses on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies.

What is especially interesting is that while major brands flock to Amazon as the world’s largest retailer outside of China, it is actually Etsy – the second most popular online marketplace – that has become something of a holy grail for smaller businesses.

