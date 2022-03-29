New research by green energy experts, Uswitch has revealed Moodle, an online educational platform designed for distance learning, is the world’s most popular B Corp business, followed by Coursera and TOMS.
B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet the highest standards of accountability when it comes to their social and environmental impact, and there are now almost 5,000 B Corp businesses officially achieving B Corp Certification in the world.
The World's Most Popular Sustainable Businesses, According To Google
From https://www.dailywaffle.co.uk
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on March 29, 2022 4:43 pm
