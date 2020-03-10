16
These Brands Build Emotional Bonds with Customers - Can Yours?

Not all brands are equal when it comes to connecting with customers. Some successful brands can bond with their audiences emotionally. As a result, it creates a lasting relationship between brands and their customers.
MBLM recently released its annual Brand Intimacy Study 2020, ranking the top ten most intimate brands. Amazon topped the list with a narrow lead over Disney.

For small businesses, finding customers and keep them loyal is a big challenge. However, knowing how some big brands bond with their customers to build an intimate relationship can certainly help small businesses create a loyal customer base.


Share your small business tips with the community!
