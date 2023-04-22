The number of self-employed workers in the US has surged by nearly one million since 2016, now totaling approximately 16 million, as per Census Bureau data analyzed by Chamber of Commerce.

Many individuals are attracted to self-employment due to the flexibility it offers and the opportunity to be their own boss.

Florida cities dominate the top ten list of cities with the highest percentage of self-employed workers, with six out of ten located in the state, while 16 cities in the US have more self-employed females than males.

The nationwide average income for self-employed workers is $54,232, slightly higher than the median income for all workers.

