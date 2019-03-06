I’m sure I’ve mentioned before that my wife is a teacher. And every year more or less around this time she starts up her class store.
It’s a good way to motivate the kids and teach them about money and saving. There’s a few good items — some LEGO minifigs, stickers, colored pens — but honestly most of the stuff is pretty cheap. It’s more about the experience than the actual items. And that prompted this cartoon.
This Small Business May Be Old School
