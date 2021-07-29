Trailer episode for High Five for Hemp podcast.



This is my personal journey regarding the different ways you could use the Cannabis sativa plant, e.g., CBD oil, and hemp capsules.



I will talk about the different industrial hemp and medical marijuana products out there, what is going on with the research and development in this field, the historical cultivation of hemp, new small business opportunities for the future, and having a discourse on the rules and laws regarding the production of industrial hemp, pot politics, legalization, etc.



I will invite guests and experts in the field, to my show. I would like to have a co-host / side-kick in the future. I am also interested in talking with fellow content creators and podcasters, potential partners, and sponsors for the show.

