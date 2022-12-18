How does someone get asked to be CEO of so many iconic brands in a wide range of industries? What was he able to do successfully to run all these companies?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Frank O’Connell, served as president of Reebok Brands, president of HBO Video, and CEO of Indian Motorcycle. He is the author of “Jump First, Think Fast: An Unconventional Approach to High Performance”. Frank is known for his unconventional approach for high performance through his strategic thinking, brand building, breakthrough marketing, and new product ideas

