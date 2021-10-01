17
Vote
2 Comment

Why Did Franchise Times Delete This Comment?

Why Did Franchise Times Delete This Comment? - https://www.thefranchiseking.com Avatar Posted by franpro under News
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on October 1, 2021 12:32 pm
The Franchise Times deleted a comment about vaccination mandates. I want to know why, and so should you. Check this out.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by franpro
2 hours 57 minutes ago

Hi Martin! Thanks for popping by and commenting. Franchise Times is disappointing. JL
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Joel: I think that the Franchise Times should support freedom of expression. Of course, they have the right to decide which comment they should approve, or not.

Have you been thinking of starting a podcast? Otherwise, you could be a guest on my show? ;)

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company