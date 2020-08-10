If there is anything the surge in remote work has taught us is the importance of digital technology. And in an online world, it all starts with a website.



With that in mind, Zoho is going to hold a webinar to teach people the basics of choosing and registering a domain name. As part of its Educational Webinar series, this particular lesson is called “Setting up Your Website.”



Whether you are a small business owner or an entrepreneur working from home a website is critically important in today’s digital ecosystem. A website allows you to tell the world about your business, sell your products and services, interact with your customers and much more.

This webinar is going to start at the beginning of your online journey so you can establish your brand. In addition to choosing and registering a domain name, the webinar will also go over web hosting options for your business.

