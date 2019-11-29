Launching a new product sounds daunting, especially if it’s your first time.

It might look like The Day of Judgment.

Will people like your product or not?



But we’re not here to scare you, we’re here to help you!

This is why we wrote a thorough article with 11 Marketing Tips for Launching a New Product:



- Do more than just PPC

- Pay attention to your packaging

- Use the Minimum Viable Product technique

- Build suspense

- Make the launch a Big Deal

- + 6 others



Read everything here!



