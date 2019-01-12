A website revamp already? It probably feels like you just did one... how bad could your website be to need another revamp?



You should be asking yourself, is my website doing everything it can for my customers?



A responsive, nice-looking, and easy to use website is crucial for business success today.



But a website revamp can be a significant investment, so…



How often is too often?



I’m not sure there is a statistic for that, but if you visit Godaddy very often, I would say their updates would be the benchmark for that. Every time I login the whole user interface is different.

