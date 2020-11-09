23
Vote
1 Comment
Forward-thinking businesses have been tapping into end-of-year B2B marketing for many years. The reasons are simple: businesses are looking to spend what remains of their annual budget, and are starting to plan out their corporate purchases for the upcoming year. These factors make the holiday season a perfect time to engage your leads and clients. Moreover, COVID-19 has changed the world quite a bit this year, creating a new environment for ABM and data-driven B2B funnels in which email marketing is a central tool.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Eyal: Happy Holidays! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company