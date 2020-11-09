Forward-thinking businesses have been tapping into end-of-year B2B marketing for many years. The reasons are simple: businesses are looking to spend what remains of their annual budget, and are starting to plan out their corporate purchases for the upcoming year. These factors make the holiday season a perfect time to engage your leads and clients. Moreover, COVID-19 has changed the world quite a bit this year, creating a new environment for ABM and data-driven B2B funnels in which email marketing is a central tool.

