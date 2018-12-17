15 Ways to Improve Your Visual MarketingPosted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://www.sarkemedia.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on December 17, 2018 11:14 am
“We are incredible at remembering pictures. Hear a piece of information, and three days later you’ll remember 10% of it. Add a picture and you’ll remember 65%.” Brain Rules.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments