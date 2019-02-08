If you want to create and own a successful blog, you must treat blogging as a business. That simply means you pay considerable attention to it and put in all that’s required for its success.
Blogging as a business isn’t just about setting up a blog online. It’s a challenging activity that faces constant changes. At the same time, blogging can be so rewarding. To feel these benefits, you have to be involved more than passively. Therefore, we are going to be looking at 3 bullets you should actively turn to for a successful blogging year.
3 bullets to create a successful blogging business in 2019
From https://inspiretothrive.com
Made Hot by: deanuk on February 8, 2019 12:07 am
1 hour 47 minutes ago
Enstine,
I didn't know you could become a certified cryptocurrency expert. Do you listen to the Bad Crypto podcast?
I am a certified networker (by the Referral Institute / Academy).
Btw: Your copyright notice says "2016"... ;)
I like your post and I agree with your points (bullets). I will share it to my webmaker, clients, friends, and business contacts.
All the Best,
Martin