With the rise of the freelance economy, the traditional model of hiring long-term employees has been disrupted.
While some might argue that in house employees can have their benefits, these do not stack up compared to making intense use of freelancers.
Freelancers are an underutilized resource and come with significant advantages.
3 Reasons to Use Freelancers for Most Business Projects - Theo PoulentzasPosted by tpoulentzas under Online Marketing
From http://theopoulentzas.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on May 18, 2019 10:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments