Think old-school ain’t cool? There’s a lot to learn from those direct mail packages that were so popular in the 80’s. In fact, every part of those mailers has been translated into digital today. Find out why and how to apply these copywriting tips to all your web pages.
3 Savvy Web Page Copywriting Tips Taught From Old-School Direct Mail
From https://www.marketingwords.com
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on May 19, 2019 8:43 am
