Affiliate marketing programs offer opportunities for you to monetize your blog, website, or social media handle. By joining affiliate marketing programs you get paid through commissions for driving traffic to a company’s website in exchange for a commission on any purchases made.

With it, you can actually make money with little effort by simply inserting tracked affiliate links into the text of your blog or website. To get started, all you need is a captive audience and an affiliate program that allows you to earn commissions on new leads or purchases produced when readers click on the links.



