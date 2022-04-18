Rebranding a blog can be a horrific death of a blog brand. I’ve had a lot of questions from other bloggers regarding rebranding a blog.



It also happened to me, I rebrand my own blog Passive Blogger (formerly known as MyStartupbBlog.com)



Basically, I was feeling burned out and wanted to change the focus to Blogging, Personal finance instead of just Web Hosting topics.



However, since I’ve been blogging there for about a year and a half, it wasn’t as easy as just starting a new blog and abandoning the old one.



Once you’ve established your brand and people recognize it, changing that brand can be a difficult task!

