When your sales team complains they’ve got too many leads to follow up on, it’s a nice problem to have. But make no mistake – it’s still a problem. Lead volume is not an indicator or success. It is quite the opposite if your close rate remains low and sales processes take far too long. Your sales team may have their hands full of leads, but most of them will do nothing but waste your time.



Why does this happen? Usually, as a result of sales and marketing teams failing to effectively collaborate on lead qualification and prioritization. This collaboration is critical as it gives you your best shot at a reliable, data-driven approach to identifying the leads most likely to convert. Unfortunately, many B2B companies are a long way away from “smarketing” that can bridge that gap. In fact, 43% of marketers don’t seek input from sales at all when they’re building lead scoring models.





