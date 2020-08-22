A huge percentage of people visiting your e-commerce store won’t buy anything on their first visit. They are probably just wandering around checking out what you have in store.



In fact, A research by smart insight shows that only 97.5% of your traffic will buy from your store. Making the conversion rate for an e-commerce store to average 2.5%.



If you don’t want to lose those traffic forever (97.5% traffic), you need to hook them. You need to incorporate some of the potent e-commerce lead magnets.





