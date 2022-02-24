SEO, in general, takes a lot of time to work. It can’t be helped that much as Google's algorithm is more sophisticated than ever, and the competition is more numerous and more educated than ever.



However, not all SEO takes ages to work. In fact, in this guide on the Wishpond blog, I'll show you 5 SEO hacks you can do in 10m or less (per each hack), where each of these hacks will significantly improve your rankings pretty much as soon as Google recrawls your site.



Interested?



I know you are so let’s go!

