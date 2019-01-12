18
Today Google My Business is easier than ever to use, and you don’t need to have a physical address anymore. If you were a home-based business, you could not have a listing there. ☹

No more! You can now!
Learn how to grow your business with Google My Business today.



Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
5 days ago

Hi Martin, I believe it is
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Lisa,

OK. Thanks for your reply! I will then create a Google My Business page. Thanks for the heads-up! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Lisa: I am glad to hear that you now could use Google My Business as a home business owner. Do you know if this is working on an international scale?

Btw: What is a "negative" keyword? ;)
- 0 +



