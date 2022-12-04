When it comes to running a business, the lead acquisition is one of the most important parts of making a company successful. After all, without any leads, there are no customers. Leads are individuals who express an interest in the business but have yet to make a purchase. Every business must nurture leads to grow with an excellent lead nurturing strategy.



Every lead needs to make its way down the buyer funnel. Some find themselves racing to the end in one fell swoop, while others take a lot longer.



With that being said, here are five ways to nurture leads into customers this year to hopefully help boost sales and success for the business.





