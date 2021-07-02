In This Blog Post, I'll Share About How Important It Is To Use WebP Images for WordPress & How It Can Affect Your Google Rankings As Well.



The webp format is a web-based image format that provides lossy compression for images on the web.



The webp format was developed by Google and it outperforms JPEG in terms of file size, while still providing quality comparable to PNG.



(Not to mention, the PNG image format has the highest grade image quality as of now).



To be precise, WebP is way smaller than other image formats.



It is 26% smaller than the other kind, PNG.



WebP images are also 25-34% smaller at the same quality level as JPEG images.



That’s a lot.

