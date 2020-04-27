17
Vote
3 Comment

7 Ways to Make Money from Home While in Lockdown

7 Ways to Make Money from Home While in Lockdown - https://medium.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on April 27, 2020 9:11 am
It was to help people learn from me as I journeyed into social media and seo while managing a retail medical scrub website back in the day.

Now today, that blog has become a business I run. The business is in it’s 2nd full year. Most of the business is services I provide but there are other ways I’ve generated money from the blog.

These ways of making some money are the things I will share here with you now.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks! I have my physical book on tea, on Amazon.

How about having a chat on Skype or Zoom in the near future? I am alive & kicking! ;) How are you doing?

I have added premium content on Lyceum podcatcher app. You could check it out here:

https://www.himalaya.com/technology-podcasts/tea-party-media-1541991
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for sharing these tips on how to make money from home. I will check out SeedingUp, and Webinfluential. I will test out Scribble for an ebook idea. How does the service cost? How is the book distributed? Have you earned any Bitcoins with Lolli yet?

I have also started a premium account on Medium, and my first post will be on how I handed over my Twitter handle to a business person.

I will continue to recommend products and services that I use and like. Did you see my email about Fizzle?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
5 hours ago

You are welcome Martin. I am not sure on Scribble, I have not used it yet. I will check with Donna. I have my eBook on Amazon and you can do that after you make yours with Scribble. I did see it Martin and I have to look into it more. Thanks for the comments and reading. Hope you are well!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company