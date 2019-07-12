Vidyard, a leading video platform for business, recently released their annual Video in Business Benchmark Report and it is full of great information on how businesses are leveraging video to engage customers and prospects. The study found on average 52% of viewers watch a video all the way through, regardless of the video’s length. But over two-thirds (68%) of viewers watch a video to the end if it’s less than 60 seconds. While only 25% will finish a video if it’s more than 20 minutes.
73% of B2B Videos are Less Than 2 Minutes; Only 13% Viewed on Mobile [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Online Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on July 12, 2019 1:33 pm
