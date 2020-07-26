What Risks Do You Face Starting an Ecommerce Business?

Ecommerce businesses are one of the most profitable in this country. Now worth over $476 million dollars, it’s one that many budding entrepreneurs want to enter.



However, as profitable as the industry can be, there are numerous risks associated with starting a business within it.



It’s important not to go into your venture blind sighted as to what these can be. Otherwise you’ll find that your business won’t achieve the success it deserves.



So to help to ensure that this doesn’t happen, I’ve rounded up a list of the 9 most common risks startup ecommerce businesses should be aware of:

