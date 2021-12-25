27
Vote
0 Comment
More and more agencies are hiring freelancers rather than employees nowadays. That is really good news for anyone who’s freelancing. At the same time, though, the number of freelancers worldwide is over 1.1 billion and growing, so there is a lot of competition.

No matter what freelance niche you’re in, you will probably experience quite a bit of this competition. So how can you stand out from other freelancers in your niche, be noticed by agencies and get freelance clients?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company