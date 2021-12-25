More and more agencies are hiring freelancers rather than employees nowadays. That is really good news for anyone who’s freelancing. At the same time, though, the number of freelancers worldwide is over 1.1 billion and growing, so there is a lot of competition.



No matter what freelance niche you’re in, you will probably experience quite a bit of this competition. So how can you stand out from other freelancers in your niche, be noticed by agencies and get freelance clients?

