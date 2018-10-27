One of the best ways for startups to make it big is with a carefully crafted content marketing strategy - follow this step by step guide to start now.



Content marketing is an important part of gaining public traction for startups.



Small firms with only a few employees canâ€™t afford to invest four-digit sums into marketing.



Recent surveys show that 62% of businesses in the US operate with five or less employees.



This is a staggering number since it represents the competition you have to deal with in order to get noticed.

