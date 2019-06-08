No one wants to wait around for a website to load. If you want customers to buy from you online, you need to give them what they want quickly. Google understands this better than anyone. That’s why they created AMP or Accelerated Mobile Pages.
Accelerating into the Mobile Future with Ben MorssPosted by jondyer under Online Marketing
From https://www.marketingspeak.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on June 8, 2019 6:04 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 13 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin