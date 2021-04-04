16
In May 2021, Google will launch a major algorithm update. This Google core update will mark significant changes for digital marketers.

For search engine optimization (SEO) professionals, Google’s update to its page ranking algorithm may mean changing how you build websites and create online content.

That’s causing a little anxiety.

“This is a huge step,” writes marketer Cesar Cobo. “Not only would your rank be affected, but your organic clickthrough rate might also get hit, too.”

Let’s explore Google’s upcoming update in detail, and go over some ways marketers can prepare for the change.




