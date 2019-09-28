17
Are Chatbots Annoying the Heck Out of You?

Recently I signed up on a website for more information so I could see more photos of some houses. It was a real estate website.

The following days I got multiple text messages and emails bombarding me with questions if I was ready to sell my home. They wanted to know if I was ready in 3 months or 6 months to sell my home.

Not just one message but then two, and then three. It was like an army of chatbots not stopping on my phone. They kept on coming, day after day.



Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Lisa: I hear you. I don't think that the chatbots have found their natural voices, yet... ;) I get messages created by a chatbot from a leading podcaster, now and then. It is a bit over the top, but I play along, in order to see how it works. It is probably the case, that I am bit sensitive to "salesly" attitude, without no personal interaction, in real-time.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
7 hours ago

Yes, I think that is the problem, natural voices they are NOT quite there yet....Thank you for that Martin.
