Recently I signed up on a website for more information so I could see more photos of some houses. It was a real estate website.



The following days I got multiple text messages and emails bombarding me with questions if I was ready to sell my home. They wanted to know if I was ready in 3 months or 6 months to sell my home.



Not just one message but then two, and then three. It was like an army of chatbots not stopping on my phone. They kept on coming, day after day.

