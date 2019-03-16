16
Vote
0 Comment
To hear some people tell it, small business marketing is a full-time gig. If you’re not constantly building relationships, growing your social following, and battling the SEO monster, you’re doomed.

Get ready to breathe a sigh of relief. A lot of what you’ve been told are must-do small business marketing tasks really aren’t. Let's ditch these 3 outdated myths for good, OK?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop