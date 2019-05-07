Chances are your Hotel already employs email marketing. After all, it is one of the most cost-effective forms of digital marketing, and the use of email is still very much in vogue. In fact, it’s poised for even more growth, with some projecting that the total number of users worldwide will increase to 4.2 billion by 2022.



But the thing is that digital marketing trends are changing. Emerging technologies affect the way that users and marketers alike interact with the internet and its many platforms. Adapting to the changing scenery is key to continued success across all digital marketing fields, including email.

