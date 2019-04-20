While affiliates are great in re-engaging (previously active, but now idle) consumers, they can also be amazingly effective in referring new-to-file customers too! This post discusses 3 strategies to motivate affiliate referrals of new customers.
Build Affiliate Programs That Generate New BusinessPosted by prussakov under Online Marketing
From https://www.amnavigator.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on April 20, 2019 12:11 pm
