Canonical tags are one of the most important SEO tags. Yet, they are often misunderstood.

They were introduced by Google in 2009 as a way to help webmasters control which version of a page should be indexed.

In this post, we’ll explain what canonical tags are and how to use them correctly to avoid duplicate content.


Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Have you ever used canonical tags?
Written by lyceum
1 day 15 hours ago

I do not think so! ;)
