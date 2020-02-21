27
Vote
0 Comment
Did you know that content marketing costs up to 41% less per lead than paid search?
Marketing teams know that content is a great, cost-effective way to attract a target audience.

But, what is the actual goal of content marketing? Is it only to attract people? Is it to generate leads? Build an email list? Drive sales? Or is that too dependent on other factors?

In this report, we polled close to 200 marketers (195, to be exact) on the 15 goals they use to measure the success of their content marketing efforts.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company