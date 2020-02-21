Did you know that content marketing costs up to 41% less per lead than paid search?

Marketing teams know that content is a great, cost-effective way to attract a target audience.



But, what is the actual goal of content marketing? Is it only to attract people? Is it to generate leads? Build an email list? Drive sales? Or is that too dependent on other factors?



In this report, we polled close to 200 marketers (195, to be exact) on the 15 goals they use to measure the success of their content marketing efforts.

